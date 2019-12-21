HULBERT - The Hulbert Community Library Holiday Open House Thursday night featured games, cookie decorating, cocoa, Santa Claus, and of course, books.
This is the first year the library has hosted an after-school open house, according to manager Cherokee Lowe. In previous years, Santa visited during school hours so classes could come to have pictures taken with Santa.
"We had a really great turnout, so we'll do it again next year," said Lowe.
Community members must have been anticipating the event, because Pam Davis, library assistant manager, said people were hanging around the library before the event started at 4 p.m.
"A little bit ago, you couldn't walk through here," said Davis, about a half hour into the two-hour event.
Visitors were greeted by a large inflatable tree and cat in the lobby, and had to decide which room to visit first.
Inside the main room, Christmas music played, and there were four games children could play, including ring toss, knocking cans over, and throwing presents into a chimney.
Volunteers took turns manning the games.
Tristan Brave, who is on the Hulbert Board of Trustees, wore his festive Christmas-themed suit while volunteering.
"The event has been wonderful," said Brave. "It's awesome our library hosts these events and people come out for good, productive fun."
Folks could get hot chocolate or tea to sip while walking around or looking at books.
One library cart held new books, and each kid could pick one to keep. These were furnished through a grant, and there were books for all reading levels.
A special guest waited for visitors in the meeting room. Families cold take photographs of the kids with Santa, who was nice enough to ask what each child wanted for Christmas. Some children shied away from Santa - or hesitantly entered the room because of him - but they still went in to decorate large sugar cookies. Along with icing, little sprinkles and holiday light-shaped sprinkles were available as toppers.
Heather Blevins watched as her three kids decorated cookies and chatted.
She likes that the library offers activities for the community.
"We try to take advantage of it," said Blevins. "It beats hanging out at home doing nothing, and they enjoy it."
The Hulbert library also hosted a 130 Hulbert prekindergarten through grade 2 students on Dec. 11. Lowe read two books and led an activity. Each child got a candy cane and a new book.
