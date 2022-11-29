The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is holding a public open house Thursday evening to address the much-anticipated U.S. Highway 62/State Highway 82 roundabouts.
The public is urged to join in for the discussion of the project, which includes a presentation of the design, and an explanation of how traffic will move during the duration of construction.
The open house is Thursday, Dec. 1, 6-8 p.m., at the Sequoyah High School Gym. The public is invited.
