Open Streets Tahlequah feted

Open Streets Tahlequah was recognized for its achievements in improving community health at the Oklahoma Turning Point Conference.
The Community Health Champion Award was presented to the Active Living and Transportation Committee on behalf of the Open Streets Tahlequah event. The Active Living and Transportation Committee is a collaboration between the City of Tahlequah, Cherokee Nation Public Health, Cherokee County Health Services Council, Northeastern State University, Tahlequah BEST Coalition, TSET Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County, and the Cherokee County Health Department.
The third annual Open Streets Tahlequah event took place Oct. 5. Open Streets is organized in an effort to normalize active transportation, such as biking or walking, which has the potential to increase everyday physical activity. The event was designed to showcase the many different ways to engage in physical activity while educating community members about the importance of physical activity. Physical activity indicators from Open Streets programs around the world demonstrate they work to get people moving.
It is the goal of the Active Living and Transportation committee to create a culture of physical health for area residents by improving infrastructure and opportunities for increased physical activity. The committee has a vision for Cherokee County to provide an environment where residents practice physical activity as a lifestyle, making opportunities for physical activity available and easily accessible.
Open Streets Tahlequah 2020 planning is underway, with the intention of expanding to provide greater physical activity opportunities.
