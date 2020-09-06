The Cherokee County Active Living and Transportation Committee is bringing Open Streets Tahlequah to the community virtually this year.
Businesses that would like to participate in the event should contact openstreetstahlequah@gmail.com by Sept. 9. Each participant will be asked to send in a 2- to 5-minute video relating to physical activity, play, or relaxation.
Those not interested sending in a video, but still wanting to participate, should watch the Open Streets Tahlequah Facebook event on the Active Living and Transportation Committee of Cherokee County's Facebook page in the month of October.
