The third annual Open Streets Tahlequah will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, on Muskogee Avenue from Morgan Street to Northeastern State University.
The event will allow participants to learn new ways to move naturally through play, take care of their mental health through relaxation and stress relief, and to be active through more structured fitness classes.
Lora Buechele with TSET Healthy Living Program said this event is a collaboration between the city of Tahlequah, Cherokee Nation Public Health, Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, Cherokee County Health Department, and the Tahlequah Best Coalition.
For more information, visit the event on Facebook at "Open Streets Tahlequah" or email openstreetstahlequah@gmail.com.
