Open transfer law changes how schools do business

A new law that allows students to transfer schools at their leisure, unless the specific site reaches capacity, has area school boards scrambling to set limits.
Oklahoma Senate Bill 783 does away with emergency transfers. Instead, all transfers will be categorized as open transfers, and each student will be allowed two free transfers per year to any school district of his or her choosing.
At Keys Public Schools, Superintendent Vol Woods doesn’t predict the law will have a great impact on the number of transfer students.
“Parents can send their kids wherever they want to. It will affect kids in other schools. If a child is coming from a dependent school, they can send their kids anywhere, anyway,” said Woods.
The law will require new software and a new process to receive transfer students.
“The new law takes effect Jan 1, 2022. We have to have in place a new online application process on our district website for people to apply. The district sets capacity, or the number of students that they will accept,” said DeAnn Mashburn, executive director of human resources and secondary education at Tahlequah Public Schools.
Children who live in the school district receive first priority. The 700 students who have already transferred to Tahlequah Public Schools this year will also receive priority over students who are currently applying. New applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The district sets the capacity, or the number of students they will accept. We looked at trends and looked at our buildings to determine how many students we can accept. That is new – we have never done that before, and we will have to post that capacity,” said Mashburn.
The new TPS board transfer policy states: “The school district shall enroll transfer students in the order in which they submit their applications.” This means the district will now date and time-stamp applications as they come in, which is a change from previous years.
Because of the new law, out-of-district students can only be denied if schools have reached their predetermined capacity, or on the basis of student discipline or absenteeism.
“If a kid is kicked out of school, and they come here to avoid a suspension, we can still say no. It also has to do with capacity. If you have a max amount of kids, and they want to transfer, then you can say no, because otherwise, we’d have to hire additional staff,” said Woods.
For next year, TPS will start accepting applications on April 1, 2022.
“We are trying to be as fair and equitable as possible,” said Mashburn.
Exceptions will be made for children of active-duty or reserve uniformed personnel, as well as the children of parents who teach on site.
“Their children will be able to come, regardless of capacity,” she said.
Woods believes this law will help children to attend schools where their parents work. It was written to be convenient for working caregivers.
