Operations officer explains security, training

School Resource Officers keep up with evolving training to ensure every campus in the city and county is safe.
In 2008, Congress unanimously approved National Campus Safety Awareness Month for every September. The goal is to encourage public conversation about violence prevention on campuses.
Officer Marcus Sams, director of operations for Tahlequah Behavior Modification Placement, said the SROs go through a training called ALICE: alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate.
“We’ve gone to a scenario-based where we don’t use codes and there’s no sense in codes,” Sams said. “We come over and say there is an armed intruder in this building, and he’s armed with this weapon; we’ve tried the school staff to react accordingly.”
Sams said there are no more drills wherein students and teachers hunker down, because authorities have learned what can happen if a shooter is inside the school, or outside.
“It gives the teachers, administrators, and the people on the ground the choice: They evacuate, stay, or whatever they need to do based on where the threat is,” he said.
When news breaks of a school shooting, most people may think about the Columbine High School massacre. For Sams, the Westside School shooting near Jonesboro, Arkansas, comes to mind. But some forget about the University of Texas Tower shooting that sparked a change in policing.
In 1966, a heavily armed Charles Whitman climbed the observation deck of the University of Texas tower and began shooting for 96 minutes. Whitman managed to kill 14 people and injure 30 more before he was shot dead by Austin Police officers Houston McCoy and Ramiro Martinez.
During the duration of the killing spree, authorities weren’t able to tend to the wounded, as Whitman continued to shoot. There were no plans to neutralize the situation, as that type of incident had never happened before. But officers ended up using an underground tunnel that connected the buildings on campus.
The historic incident sparked a change in policing, and officials knew they needed to have plans in place to handle scenarios like this. The Los Angeles Police Department formed its SWAT team, and many agencies across the nation soon did, too.
“It all had to start somewhere, and that’s where we get got all of this training from. The Columbine shooting blossomed into this huge, ‘We’ve got to do something about this.' I think it probably started getting an officer in schools and having that training to deal with it,” said Sams.
According to security.org, there have been 304 fatal schools shootings since the Columbine massacre.
Sams said SROs hold drills year-round so teachers and students know what to do and where to go in the event of any type of threat.
“Tahlequah does an intruder drill and a fire drill in the first 15 days of each semester. In September and March, we complete a tornado drill and additionally each semester, we have to have another security drill. Then there’s an additional drill of the SROs choosing” said Sams.
The Oklahoma School Safety Institute said a security drill pertains to an intruder or lockdown scenario.
“The school is busy from the time everybody gets there to the time everybody leaves in the evening. We try to work with the administration at each site to make sure we’re being as least disruptive to the learning process as we can be, but still be effective when we train,” said Sams.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said one of his first goals when he was elected was to house an officer at each school. All SROs are officers with the TPD, and they also work security at every home game, whether it be football, basketball, softball, basketball, or volleyball.
SROs for TPS are: Officer Reed Felts at Tahlequah High School; Officer Brian Stanglin at Tahlequah Middle School; Greenwood Elementary SRO Officer Randy Jordan; Officer Randy Tanner at Cherokee Elementary; Officer Pam Bell at Heritage Elementary; and Officer Cody Warren at Sequoyah Elementary.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has two deputies who are part-time SROs: Joseph Burkett and Bob Lewandowski.
