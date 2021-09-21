Opioid 918 addresses medicated assistance therapy

Those who face childhood trauma are more likely to experience substance abuse and opioid addiction as adults. For many years, drug use has been stigmatized, which has perpetuated substance abuse.
Addiction medicine specialists and doctors have worked to address these stigmas so they can better relate to their patients. They do not see their patients with moral shortcomings, but with treatable medical challenges, and many of these challenges started when they were very small.
“Why does childhood trauma cause so many problems in adults?” asked Jennifer Mathis, a doctor of family and addiction at Northeastern Health System. “The prefrontal cortex is where we make decisions and think and concentrate. That part of the brain is smaller when we experience trauma. That is where we regulate emotions.”
She explained that trauma can be triggered from the family that people are born into, but also from poverty, economic immobility, the community, discrimination, historical trauma, and forced relocations.
Those who are most likely to experience addiction in their lives are those who have faced physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, physical neglect, emotional neglect, parental mental illness, parental substance dependence, incarceration of parents, parental separation or divorce, and domestic violence.
“It affects the way that we have positive health behaviors and leads to disease, and early death,” she said in an Opioid 918 meeting that was held at the Elks Lodge on Tuesday.
Marcus Buchanan welcomed the public, both in person, and on Zoom, to the event. He launched the panel because he wanted the public to be aware of opioid addiction, and he wanted parents and grandparents to understand the symptoms of young people who are experiencing opioid addiction. He drew from his own experience.
“I’m in recovery myself. It’s a very interesting topic. I actually did medicated assistance therapy. It is not necessarily accepted in the medical community; they see it as replacing one drug with [another] drug,” he said.
He explained that medicated assistance therapy helped him because he stopped seeking opioids on the street, and used prescribed drugs from a doctor while seeing a therapist.
“Now I’m sober. It was a route for recovery,” he said.
He and Mathis both believe that it is important to use every resource that is available, and that people have unique circumstances and respond to different kinds of treatment. For this reason, medicated assistance therapy is an important tool that can be used in recovery.
“Addiction is a treatable chronic disease. People with addiction engage in behaviors that are compulsive. But it is treatable. They are just as successful as other diseases for high blood pressure,” she said.
Addiction medicine was recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties as a subspecialty of medicine. It is used in hospitals around the country.
As a doctor, Mathis uses different approaches depending on the aim of the individual who is seeking treatment. Some people desire to completely abstain from opioid use. Others may not be ready to quit cold turkey, so she works to help them to reduce opioid usage, in order to promote healthier living.
“They may not be willing to be fully abstinent, but we take care of them anyway. If we can help people reduce unhealthy choices, they’ll live better lives,” she said.
She believes that it is important to discourage shaming those who experience addiction, because negativity rarely leads to desired results.
“It makes patients afraid to see care. We can change the way we speak with patients, like druggy, alcoholic, addict, pothead, clean and dirty. These are labels. Words to use instead, because this is a person, are: a person with alcohol-use disorder, person with stimulant-use disorder, [etc.] These are the preferred terms,” she said.
For more information about Opioid 918 Rural Communities Opioid Response program, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/opioid918 or call Marcus Buchanan at 918-864-4665.
