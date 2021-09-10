Opioid 918 is inviting the public to attend their next town hall meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Tahlequah.
The group will offer a free dinner and fun activities, and attendees will be able to listen to a panel of experts who will address addiction and medicine.
Attendees must register in advance. Call Marcus Buchanan at 918-864-4665. Those who cannot attend in person will be able to join via Zoom. https://us02web.zoom.us/.../tZAodOyorzguHt3Hag25iHR4ZIpvd.
