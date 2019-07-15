NORMAN – One of the country’s largest opioid manufacturers needs to pay the price for bringing pain, death, despair and addiction into the state, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter argued Monday.
During closing arguments of the eight-week trial in Cleveland County, Hunter accused pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson of creating and feeding a need for opioids, manufacturing a mutant poppy and then oversupplying the drugs that have wreaked havoc on Oklahoma families and communities.
“There (is) a simple reason for this crisis,” he said. “Greed.”
Hunter said the state is working to turn the tide against the opioid epidemic that has affected tens of thousands of Oklahomans, but much more needs to be done over the next 30 years to abate the crisis. The question is who should pay the estimated $17.5 billion price tag, he said.
“The only question is whether the Oklahoma taxpayer or the kingpin of it all should be required to pay its cost,” Hunter said.
Hunter’s team has spent weeks attempting to prove that Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries, including Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., helped create a public nuisance by using false or misleading opioid painkiller advertising.
He’s accused several drug companies of contributing to overdoses, addictions and deaths.
Johnson & Johnson has denied wrongdoing.
Thad Balkman, the Cleveland County district judge hearing the case, said he anticipates it will take him a month to reach a judgment.
Closing arguments featured dramatic game show music, a round of “Who Wants to be a Pain Franchise Billionaire?” and videos snippets recapping key moments of testimony.
“We have never denied the effects of opioid addiction on the citizens of this state or any other,” said Larry Ottaway, an attorney for Johnson & Johnson and Janssen.
But he said the company only had a small share of Oklahoma’s Medicaid prescriptions for opioids. As deaths linked to other opioid companies’ products were spiking, Janssen’s actually were going down, he argued.
He said U.S. Food and Drug Administration label requirements guide promotion and address risks. Johnson & Johnson’s marketing and physician education was consistent with federal requirements. It’s the doctor’s responsibility to read product labels, Ottaway said.
“The state would have you believe we marshaled an army to come to Oklahoma and (fool) Oklahoma doctors,” he said.
Physicians understand the risks of opioids.
“They understand them all too well,” Ottaway said.
Still, he said, one in five adults have chronic pain and when it goes untreated it leads to disability, depression, suicide and lack of function. Treatment includes opioids, which allows people to work and live their lives, he said.
“This is not a problem with a simple answer,” Ottaway said. “This problem of untreated chronic pain afflicts people here in Oklahoma.”
Ottaway said no Oklahoma doctor prescribed the drugs based on Janssen’s misrepresentation, and he denied allegations that sales representatives targeted so-called “problem prescribers.”
“Each of these doctors had problems known to the state long before these drug reps called on them,” Ottaway said, noting the state delayed taking action against those prescribers.
Ottaway said turning to the courts to solve issues like this is not the way to do things in Oklahoma.
“I trust you do to the right thing,” he told Balkman. “That is why this client is here. I believe in you to make the right decision. I believe you’ll look at both sides.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
