OKLAHOMA CITY - A Cleveland County judge is expected to announce the verdict Monday in the state's high-profile opioid lawsuit against manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

A spokesman for Judge Thad Balkman said the decision will be announced 3 p.m. Monday in his courtroom.

State officials want the pharmaceutical company and its subsidiaries to pay an estimated $17.5 billion in damages for helping create a public nuisance by using false or misleading opioid painkiller advertising. The money would be used to abate the crisis.

During closing arguments of the eight-week trial, attorneys for the state argued that the company created and fed an opioid epidemic in Oklahoma by manufacturing a mutant poppy and then oversupplying the drugs.

The state has accused several drug companies of contributing to overdoses, addictions and deaths.

Johnson & Johnson - along with its subsidiary Janssen - has denied wrongdoing.

Attorneys for the company argued that it only had a small share of Oklahoma's Medicaid prescriptions for opioids and - as deaths linked to other companies' products was spiking - Janssen's were actually going down.

The company argued that U.S. Food and Drug Administration label requirements guide promotion and address risks. Johnson & Johnson's marketing and physician education were consistent with federal requirements, and it's the doctor's responsibility to read product labels.

Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.

Tags