Orange Express scores big at state contest

Last weekend, the Tahlequah High School Orange Express made history at the Oklahoma Band Masters Association State Marching Band Contest.
In the preliminary round of competition, the band placed first in the state in ensemble music out of all 4A and 5A bands, and took home third place overall in Class 5A.
In finals, the band scored an 81.14, which is by far the highest score the band has every received in this or any nationally adjudicated contest, according to Band Director Josh Allen.
"These results far surpass any result that the Tahlequah band program has every had at this contest in the history of the program. We are so proud of their hard work and dedication," said Allen. "This is a special year."
The Orange Express will finish out its year at the OSSAA State Marching Band Competition Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:15 a.m. at Northeastern State Univerity's Doc Wadley Stadium. The contest will feature some of the best bands in the state, according to Allen. The event is open to the public, and there is no charge for admission.
"We would love to have everyone come out and support this amazing and historic group of students," said Allen.
