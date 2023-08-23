Tahlequah High School’s Orange Express marching band will be performing a halftime show with a “Dia De Los Muertos” theme this season.
THS Band Director LaNell Spyres said the Hispanic holiday theme itself is called “Legacy.”
“The holiday is a lot like the American Memorial Day – they honor departed loved ones, decorate graves, and host family gatherings,” said Spyres. “But there are also big celebrations. Tradition has it that some believe the souls of their dead loved ones will return to visit if they feel ‘invited.’ They put out their pictures, make their favorite dishes, play their favorite music, light candles, and attend celebratory events, such as parades. They also dress in costumes.”
Spyres said audience members will see many characteristics of Dia De Los Muertos throughout the show.
The theme for the halftime shows are chosen each year after the band directors bounce ideas off one another, with this year being no different.
“One of our directors had seen a show like this at a national competition,” said Spyres. “The idea is the same, but our music, drill, uniforms, and props are completely different. We thought our students would really enjoy it.”
Margaret Guerrero, junior drum major, and Aimee Smith, sophomore drum major, said they just want to have fun this season, and that the show’s theme is a lot different this year.
Last year, the band, which was under the guidance of former THS Band Director Josh Allen, was “Rebel,” a ‘90s rock music theme with an urban setting. Besides the show theme, Spyres said she thinks the biggest difference with this year’s performance will be the uniforms.
“This show requires a bit more ‘costuming’ and props to make it truly effective,” said Spyres.
While Spyres hopes band members will learn about culture and tradition, she said the organization also stresses the important aspects of being in the Orange Express, such as work ethic, learning to work with 120 people toward a commonality, and musicianship.
Karsen Jefferson, senior drum major, said another change is that the rehearsal schedule has been more rigorous.
“For band camp this week, it was two weeks, and each week was 40 hours,” said Jefferson. “That was quite a bit more than last year.”
Since this will be Jefferson’s last year to be a part of Orange Express, he hopes to gain more leadership skills, as well as win more awards with the group.
This is the first year for the band to use the new turf field, which Jefferson believes will help them to better be prepared for competitions.
“You don’t get as muddy and just moving equipment around, like the front ensemble and the podiums, is way easier, especially having a large enough shed,” said Jefferson.
