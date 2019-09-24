Ordering a passport now could mean less hassle later

Obtaining or renewing a passport now could avoid last-minute hassles for those who plan to travel for the holidays.
Bob Gibbins, Cherokee County Deputy Court clerk, said if someone is going to apply for a passport, they can apply either at the courthouse or online, and it's crucial to follow requirements step-by-step.
"Use black ink only; anything else will be returned to the applicant for a re-do," he said.
When applying in person at the courthouse, the applicant must provide proof of American citizenship, which would include a certified birth certificate, a previous U.S. passport, certificate of citizenship, or a naturalization certificate.
For the requirement of proof of identity, the applicant can provide a current driver's license or documentation that includes their signature and photograph.
The applicant will then submit a passport photograph. The photo must be of only them, taken within the last six months, and 2-inches by 2-inches in size. Walmart, Walgreen and UPS offer photo services.
Gibbins said passport cards, used for non-flying applicants, are $30 for adults and $15 for anyone under 16. Cards can be used for driving into Canada or Mexico.
Passport books are used for applicants who wish to fly, and they cost $110 for adults and $30 for anyone under 16.
The U.S. Department of State issues an "electronic passport" book that is embedded with an electronic chip. The use of the chip provides travelers additional security protections and faster clearance through port-of-entry processes.
The biggest issue Gibbins faces when someone comes in to obtain a passport is when they don't have everything they need.
"Birth certificates are big in that department. Some don't understand that we have to send the original with the application," he said "They usually ask whether they'll get it back. It comes back to them separate from the passport."
It generally takes 4-6 weeks for an applicant to receive their passport in the mail; it can take up to 10 weeks during busier times.
For travelers who don't want to deal with the hassle of going through security lines or waiting to board a flight, the Transportation Security Administration offers frequent flyers a PreCheck.
According to smartertravel.com, Transportation Security Administration PreCheck gives flyers access to pass through airport security lines without taking off shoes, belts or jackets, or removing electronics or liquids from their bags.
Travelers wait less than five minutes to pass through security.
Travelers apply online for preapproval, and will be scheduled an appointment for a required 10-minute interview and a background check.
Applicants must have an unexpired U.S. government-issued photo and proof of citizenship, that includes a passport, driver's license and birth certificate. The cost of TSA PreCheck is $85 and that is good for five years.
If approved, the person will get a known travel number when booking airline tickets. The program is available at more than 200 U.S. airports with 70 participating airlines.
The program only affects domestic departures where TSA agents have jurisdiction. That does include departures from the U.S. to other countries on participating airlines.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, anyone 18 or older that's traveling by air within the U.S. will need a REAL ID-compliant card. The REAL lD Act of 2005 and implementing regulations establish security standards for state-issued driver's license and ID cards.
It prohibits federal agencies from accepting licenses or ID cards
The state of Oklahoma has received several extensions to become compliant with the REAL ID Act. The latest extension gives the state until Oct. 1, 2020, to have complaint IDs to fly within the U.S.
Acceptable IDs include a U.S. passport or passport card; a federally recognized, tribal-issued ID; and others listed on the Transportation Security Administration website.
Oklahoma driver's licenses do not comply with the standards and cannot be used for air travel after Oct. 1, 2020.
