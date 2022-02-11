Ordinance would proportionately adjust city wards

The Tahlequah City Council recently approved an ordinance that involved changing city ward boundaries, a move required by the state after a federal census.
Councilors were presented the proposed ordinance during a Jan. 19 meeting, during which Connie Parnell and Ken Purdy, part of the City of Tahlequah Redistricting Recommending Committee, explained the process.
“The mission of the committee was to deal with, or take the finding of the 2020 Census, with regard to the city’s population, which was 16,209 people,” Purdy had said.
The committee looked at an ideal distribution of that population within each of the city’s four wards. Purdy said they took that number and divided it by four, which gave an ideal representation of 4,052 people per ward.
“Of course, that’s the ideal, and that’s not the reality of what you see within those boundaries right now,” said Purdy.
They looked at the population within each ward, and how much of it deviated from the ideal distribution. Purdy said the deviation from the ideal distribution in Ward 1 was negative 16 percent, meaning the ward is underrepresented in the distribution of all wards.
Ward 3 was found to be at positive 25 percent, while Wards 2 and 4 were at 4.5 percent. Purdy said the committee looked at several options on how to reduce those deviations so the number would be closer to an equal proportion of people within the four wards.
The deviation wouldn’t exceed more than 4 percent for any ward in the final proposal.
“I think the big changes would be for the folks that are in [Stephen Highers’ Ward 3] and down in the southern end, closest to what is now the ‘Y,’” said Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff. “The other piece this really affected is the Wheeler Addition.”
Ratliff said other than those changes, there was really no major impact.
“It is a little bit more; the boundary lines are on major roadways and a little more straightforward than what they were previously,” said Mayor Sue Catron.
The changes won’t go into effect until April 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.