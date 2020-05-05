April normally would kick off a flurry of spring activities in Cherokee County. But the COVID-19 outbreak has forced nonprofit organizations to reschedule or cancel events and fundraisers that help them stay financially afloat and in the public eye.
The 5 C's Car Club vehicle show attracts many to the Red Fern Festival.
"The Red Fern Festival has been postponed until fall, and we're looking forward to a well-attended classic car show because we support many local organizations with proceeds, such as CASA, Help in Crisis, ICTC vocational training and more," said Jonathan Edwards, 5 C's president. "The logistics of changing the website, registration info and other aspects have been challenging, but it will be worth it."
Since the club has its regular meetings at a buffet restaurant, it has not met since February, and Edwards said it won't until restrictions are lifted.
"We communicate on an email network and have been successful selling some classic cars for members," he said. "We were fortunate to have solicited most of our major sponsors for the show before everything closed, but right now, further efforts have been curtailed because most businesses are going through difficult times."
Members recently had a scenic cruise in their classic cars, and some will participate in one that will visit area nursing homes and hospitals. The community is invited to join them and others May 7 in the Green Country Cinemas parking lot at 1 p.m.
"We thought it would give the residents and patients something interesting to see and do," said Edwards. "While we miss the opportunity to attend car shows and our usual social gatherings, members are putting their time to good use, helping each other with their restorations and projects."
The Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team has not been able to meet lately, according to Jacki Christie.
"TROT has to postpone our event that was scheduled in May. The event will be to help the homeless with IDs, services, and to provide personal care items," she said.
Like many volunteers in the area, Patsy Clifford helps out with more than one group. She submits information to the Daily Press from The Thompson House and Tahlequah Community Playhouse. The Thompson House board has not had a regular meeting since February. If all goes as planned, the next meeting will be May 26. Fundraising has been halted at this time, according to Clifford.
"This is unfortunate, as the house and grounds still need to be maintained. It is also distressing that the gazebo project honoring the late Jim Wilson is in limbo. Due to large gatherings not being allowed, revenue from rentals has also been lost," she said. "The membership tea has been postponed, as well as our other big fundraiser, Derby Day. Our hope is that Derby Day will be rescheduled, just as the Kentucky Derby has been."
Those interested in historical preservation are encouraged to sign up for a membership to the Thompson House or to donate.
"We appreciate the support of our members, those who have donated furniture and other items to the house; members of the business community who have donated prizes or food, etc. for our fundraisers through the years; and special thanks to the Bank of Cherokee County for keeping the grass mowed, and the Daily Press for the its support," said Clifford.
Members of TCP have been meeting online, and next season will be discussed at the May meeting. The final play of the season, "Drop Dead," was canceled, as was the Erwin Awards Banquet, but an online ceremony has been proposed.
"Most of our patrons chose to either donate the price of the ticket back to the organization or put the money toward the 2020-2021 season," said Clifford. "The Penguin Project production of 'Little Mermaid Jr.' has been postponed until May 2021. This was the biggest disappointment to everyone and especially to the artists and mentors who have been working on the show since February."
TCP depends on grants, season tickets sales, membership dues, and fundraisers.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity canceled its spring gala, set for April 18. The board of directors has not met in person, but held two meetings remotely. The board hopes to resume face-to-face meetings in May. Executive Director Linda Cheatham has continued to work in the Habitat office, but behind locked doors during the shutdown. She has juggled three phones, paid bills, written reports and answered numerous questions. TAHFH was required to shut down construction on Habitat House No. 28 in March.
"Although construction was deemed essential, since we build with volunteers, we were told by Habitat for Humanity International to shut down construction," said Cheatham. "We plan to resume construction in late May and hope to finish by the end of July."
The two Habitat Restores closed in March because customers quit shopping and there were no funds to pay employees, resulting in a layoff of 12. Eight employees were approved for unemployment and four were not, Cheatham said. TAHFH was awarded Payroll Protection funds, which were used to give back pay to those who did not get unemployment and recall the other employees.
"Donations of items to the ReStore Rack Clothing Store and the Restore Home Improvement Store have been higher than usual. It is evident that people staying at home have been cleaning out their closets and getting rid of items they do not want," said Cheatham. "The last few weeks, we allowed a limited number of customers to shop by appointment at the ReStore Home Improvement Store."
Gabriel Mouse, a Cherokee Nation Career Service placement to the Habitat Restore, was instrumental in helping to bring donations in out of the weather, processing them and fixing items, according to Cheatham. He also worked with those customers shopping by appointment. Gary Cheatham, Linda's husband, has worked at the ReStore Rack behind the post office, carrying in hundreds of bags of donated clothing.
"The most frustrating thing is the fact that people rifle through donations left on the sidewalk, ripping open bags and strewing items around the parking lot," said Cheatham. "I am very grateful my husband is a good sport and was willing to help. He went over every morning and both of us went on the weekend to carry items inside the Rack."
You can help
Both Habitat Restores will be open the first week of May, and information is shared on the Facebook pages. To learn more about 5C's Car Club, email Edwards at jonedwards@netscape.com. For more information about Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity or to donate funds, call 918-453-1332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.