Organizations, churches to provide Thanksgiving meals

Several community and religious organizations are spreading the spirit of Thanksgiving around the area with free meals.
Ed Blanchard said the Tahlequah Day Center will serve a meal the day before the holiday.
"Anyone can come eat and serve," said Blanchard. "If people throughout the community want to help provide turkey, ham or any other traditional Thanksgiving food, that would be awesome."
Those wishing to help can either call the Zoë Institute at 918-453-9778 or message Blanchard on Facebook at www.facebook.com/edward.blanchard.75.
Crescent Valley Baptist Church will provide a free Thanksgiving dinner for the city of Tahlequah on Sunday, Nov. 20.
This dinner will be held at the Tahlequah Community Building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bilal Chaudhry of Feed My Sheep said the organization would be providing a first-come, first-served holiday lunch at its usual location: the First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
"We are going to have a to-go meal on the day of Thanksgiving," said Chaudhry.
Chaudhry said everyone is welcome to pick up a meal.
"It will be a Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing -- or some people call it dressing - and mashed potatoes," he said.
FMS is still deciding on the type of pie it will be serving.
Generations Church will hold a Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
"We're giving away 200 turkeys to 200 different families," said Pastor Aaron Doan.
This giveaway has "no strings attached."
"We want to make sure no one goes without a Thanksgiving meal," said Doan.
"We want to show our community how much we love them and hope they have a blessed day."
Generations will also provide sides to accompany the turkeys.
The church is accepting donations of canned green beans, canned corn, canned yams, box stuffing, and box potatoes at its office any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Tell us about it
Several other churches may be providing meals for Thanksgiving. Check their websites or Facebook pages for details. Anyone who knows of other places serving meals can email sserrano@tahlequahdailypress.com and we'll do an update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.