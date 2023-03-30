As Easter approaches in leaps and bounds, some Cherokee County organizations are planning holiday-related events.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office will be hosting an Easter egg hunt at the Keys High School football stadium April 8 at 10 a.m.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the egg hunt started in 2005, with three divisions for ages birth-12.
"It's just something to give back to the kids," said Chennault. "It's good for them to see us and interact with us in a situation like that where they can get used to us and get to know us."
Chennault said some eggs will contain candies, while others will have prizes in them for $25 or Easter baskets.
The United Keetoowah Band's Child Care Development and Fund Program will be hosting Eggstravaganza 2023. Five divisions of Easter egg hunts will be held at noon April 1 on the UKB celebration grounds.
The divisions are broken up into groups from 1- to 2-year-olds, 3 -5, 6 -8, 9-12, and one for patrons with special needs/sensory issues. Registration will be at 11 a.m.
"We like to have community events," said Christie Kirk, child care program director for UKB. "Our department tries to have at least two or three community events, and this is just one of the bigger community events that has gone over really well with the community."
Kirk said the hunt will also be hosting inflatables, a hot dog lunch, carnival games, and Easter Bunny photo opportunities. The event is open to the public and has about 7,500 eggs to be hidden.
Kirk said the event will also have the Tahlequah Fire Department and Bikers Against Child Abuse organization at the site. BACA will be allowing the kids to see their motorcycles and doing temporary tattoos, while the fire department will be cooking lunch.
"I'm just hoping to promote something positive for our tribe and just get the word out about our program and watch kids have fun," said Kirk.
Some churches and places of worship are also planning some events related to their religion. On April 9 at 10 a.m., Cornerstone Fellowship will be holding an Easter service, as well as an egg hunt with an Easter Bunny showing up for the occasion.
Cookson United Methodist will be holding an Easter Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. on April 9.
The Wesley at NSU will host a "Bring Your Own Basket" Egg Hunt on April 3 at 403 Goingsnake St. The event, which will feature candy and cash prizes, will begin at 3 p.m.
Peggs Community Church will host a Good Friday service with refreshments and door prizes after at the Peggs Community Building, April 7 at 7 p.m. The morning of Easter will feature some special services, such as Peggs Community Church's Easter Sunrise Service at 7:30 a.m., April 9.
Tahlequah First Baptist on Wednesday, April 5, will be hosting an Easter Jam. There will also be group egg hunts from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The divisions will be for children with sensory/special needs, preschool students, kindergarten through second grade, and third- through fifth-graders. The Easter Jam will also feature a petting zoo and activity stations, after a 5 p.m. meal.
