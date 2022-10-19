Organizations, programs help locals become health literate

October is Health Literacy Month, and helping individuals better understand information about their own health is the goal of several local programs and organizations.
"Health literacy is vital for improving the health of our community,” said Lindsey Durant, assistant coordinator for the Cherokee County TSET Healthy Living Program. “If individuals do not understand or know how to utilize the health information they are provided, then they will not have the ability to make positive and informed decisions about their health.”
Durant said it’s important to improve health literacy across diverse sectors, including in the area’s health care system, schools, local government, and other community organizations.
According to the United Health Federation’s 2021 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report, Oklahoma ranks 45th in overall resident health.
Lora Buechele, coordinator for Cherokee County TSET HLP, shared her thoughts on the importance of health literacy.
"In a society of so much misinformation regarding health, it is imperative that we educate individuals on how to find and understand accurate health information and services available to them,” said Buechele. “As community organizations, health care providers, elected officials, and other health professionals, it is so important that we connect health literacy to health equity so all community members have the opportunity to live a healthy and quality life.”
A record number of libraries are now part of that effort. Forty-one public libraries across the state recently received a total of $218,879 in grants from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries to support health literacy programs.
“Many sites have applied for the grants over multiple years to further develop and continue their health literacy efforts,” said Leslie Gelders, administrator of ODL’s Office of Literacy Development, in a recent press release. “And we always have some new sites coming onboard each year.”
In the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, six facilities — the Rieger Memorial Library and the Delaware County, Eufaula, Grove, Rieger, Muldrow, and Muskogee public libraries — were awarded grants totaling $20,537.
Grantees will host a variety of programs and classes related to exercise, healthy cooking, and more. For example, the Muskogee Public Library will be encouraging physical activity with classes in music and movement and has planned biking safety sessions and a bike repair station.
Both Buechele and Durant are staff on the Cherokee County Health Services Council, which runs several programs aimed at helping area residents stay on top of their health.
“Through the Caring for Tahlequah program, we are currently offering a Self-Management Education workshop for people living with chronic diseases,” said Pamela Iron, executive director of CCHSC. “These workshops are free and led by certified lay leaders designed to help people gain self-confidence in their ability to control their symptoms, better manage their health problems, and lead fuller lives.”
Through CCHSC’s AmeriCorps program, Office Services Specialist Rozlyn Locust said the council aids the Rural Health Foundation in decreasing poverty in Cherokee County.
“The organization identifies and tracks health concerns and trends in Cherokee County by promoting innovative health-related programs and education for the best quality of life,” said Locust.
CCHSC also offers training for Narcan administration and stigma reduction. Each includes an open discussion and conversation for individuals from Cherokee County with opioid-use and substance-use disorders.
“We are educating the community on local treatment resources and ways to change our vocabulary to reduce stigma across Cherokee County,” said Locust.
Locust and Iron both pointed to the the Tri-County Rural Health Network, which provides rural communities with HIV self-testing kits.
“These kits promote self-confidence and sexual health awareness to any individual within our local communities,” said Iron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.