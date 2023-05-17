"The welfare cliff" is a term used to describe systems designed by the government to eliminate poverty, but in reality, they often keep people ensnared in poverty.
Welfare cliffs occur when individuals discover they will be worse off economically by earning more money. If they increase their income, they can lower or lose their benefits of food stamps and housing assistance.
Rich Schaus, executive director of Gospel Rescue Mission in Muskogee, believes the way to alleviate homelessness is to have less government in the equation and more community-based charities.
“We are part of the True Charity Initiative,” said Schaus. “So a big part of that is the government has to pull its funding off of most of these programs. They are causing some of the problem.”
In response to the question of why the most vulnerable are not taken care of, Schaus puts it to America’s mindset.
“Some of it is American individualism,” said Schaus. “It’s our mindset. We have to take care of ourselves, ‘pull ourselves up by your bootstraps’ mentality.”
Gospel Rescue Mission has been operating since 1931. Today, the organization is in its third building, and this one is better equipped to handle the realities of those who are experiencing homelessness.
The program encourages people to work their way out of their situation, and take back control of their lives. The levels designed by the mission allow people to identify the things holding them back. It could be getting their driver’s license restored, or attending literacy classes at the local library. Residents of the mission do the research and determine the best steps for themselves to achieve their goals.
For helping out the community with tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and assisting folks when they enter the facility, residents receive "GRM bucks," which can be redeemed for toiletries and food baskets. Nutritious hot meals are served three times a day. They are charged a small rent of six hours of work per week in exchange for housing, once the person gets past the two-week probation period.
“In 1966, LBJ started his war on poverty, and many of the programs we have today had their start with his programs,” said Schaus.
Growing up in the projects of St. Louis, in housing built through Lyndon B. Johnson’s initiatives, Schaus witnessed the disastrous results. These types of projects are common in many of the cities in the United States.
“They spent millions of dollars building these buildings and they [had] all of the services in those buildings,” said Schaus. “It became a crime center. [The buildings] became deteriorated. The St. Louis ones lasted less than 20 years before they had to [be demolished]. And they were not cheaply built.”
According to Schaus, the people got a handout, and they weren’t invested.
“You have to have a way for [people] to feel invested,” said Schaus.
At the time President Johnson started his war on poverty, 13% of the population was below the poverty line.
“We’ve now spent $61 trillion [on alleviating poverty based on 2014 figures], and you could probably take that to $100 trillion now,” said Schaus.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the latest census showed there are 37.9 million Americans living in poverty, accounting for 11.6% of the total population. The Census Bureau bases its poverty model on the one that has remained virtually unchanged since the mid-1960s.
Otto Searan, a volunteer at GRM, believes the biggest hindrance to combating homelessness is awareness. Searan, a veteran, was in Baghdad when Saddam Hussein was finally found and killed. Several of Searan’s veteran friends are homeless. They don’t want to be, but suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and crippling injuries.
“I don’t think there’s enough awareness brought to the homeless,” said Searan. “What I’ve seen is people look at [a person experiencing homelessness] as though they are a second-class citizen. And on top of that they [think giving the person money is a way to help]. It doesn’t fill an actual need.”
When Sue Catron, former mayor of Tahlequah, took office in May 2019, she realized there were several different entities working to address the problem of people stuck in homelessness. She scheduled a standing meeting every Thursday, and all parties in the community interested in finding solutions were invited to attend. Catron’s goal was to find ways to both reduce individuals experiencing homelessness and provide resources to assist those individuals to access support systems. Over time, the group chose to name itself the Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team.
Out of TROT, Step Up Tahlequah Inc. was formed, and Jeff Thorne, retired principal of Tahlequah High School, became president of the group. Thorne and the organization’s board are working on a two-acre scenario with 15 to 20 three-bedroom homes. The planned community will be for families and designed to be transitional housing. The expectation is that 12 months of mentoring and guidance will allow families to decide on their next step forward based on knowledge, resources, and tools that they have acquired. Rent will be paid by the residents.
People in Tahlequah are taking notice of Step Up Tahlequah’s work, with an attorney and an architect offering their services pro bono.
“Homelessness did arise as one of the top concerns and requests for consideration for use of the ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] funds during our public hearings related to usage of those funds,” said Catron. “As the topic receiving the most public comment in those hearings, it has arisen in more recent City Council conversations about allocating and budgeting the ARPA funds.”
In the proposed budget for 2023-'24, "housing services" have been earmarked for $250,000 out of those ARPA funds. Tahlequah received $2,951,540 in ARPA funds over two years. On June 1, councilors will vote on the final allocation.
