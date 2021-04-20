For anyone who has joined the annual Symposium on the American Indian at Northeastern State University for nearly five decades, vivid images come to mind.
The sound of drums and voices raised in song. The rhythm of jingle dresses and regalia bells, the colors of bright feathers and yarn tassels. The touch and textures of jewelry, pottery, basketry and other creations at the commercial booths. The occasional scent of sage. The voices, high and low, of a wide range of speakers on topics relevant to Indigenous Americans.
The 48th Symposium was different, like so many events have been this past year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The seriousness of the pandemic was realized just before last spring’s event, so it was postponed, said Sara Barnett, director of the Center for Tribal Studies.
In 2021, for the first time, the event was virtual. The sights and sounds were absent from campus, but people nationwide could tune into the virtual network and experience presentations from the speakers, who likewise remained in their home communities.
While it wasn’t quite the same, Barnett considered it a success.
“In January, we had to make a decision as to whether we could host an in-person event. At that point, the vaccine was not yet available locally, so we determined the safest thing for our tribal communities was to plan for a virtual format,” Barnett said.
This was different than anything the Center staff had done before. While in the past they’ve arranged for appearances in Tahlequah from speakers coming from Oklahoma and across the country, everything had to be set up for electronic presentations.
“Hosting a virtual event is so much different than an in-person event,” Barnett said. “The biggest difference is in the lack of interaction we have with participants. I miss the conversations that take place in between sessions and with our traditional arts vendors.”
This year’s theme was Visionaries of Indian Country. Indigenous Americans carry the knowledge, traditions and language of their ancestors, helping them serve as leaders within their families, tribes, and community. They realize that decisions made today will continue to affect future generations. The conference focused on visionaries concerned with the preservation and sustainability of languages, community, environment and sovereignty.
Many presenters opened with statements in their respective languages. In most cases, they were not first speakers of the languages, but appeared adept in their command of them. All agreed it is important to keep the languages going to keep the cultures alive.
Barnett said transferring the Symposium to a virtual format this year helped expand its reach, making it available to people wherever they are around the country. The sessions have been recorded and will be available for viewing later.
The virtual sessions have also been well-attended, she said.
“We have been getting very positive reviews thus far and we also are enjoying the sessions, too,” Barnett said.
There are so many virtual events these days, she was pleased that all participants were willing to add another one to their calendars. Keynote speakers who had scheduled presentations for last year were willing to adapt to this year’s online Symposium.
“Overall, I think the virtual Symposium has been a great success,” she said. “The virtual platform and extended schedule has allowed me, as the conference chair, to sit on more presentations this year than I previously have been able to attend, which I have thoroughly enjoyed.”
Many people enjoy the Symposium as a sort of annual reunion. Alumni and former faculty enjoy returning to the NSU campus, along with those who have attended the event for years. They like the chance to meet and visit with old friends while learning new things.
With more people becoming vaccinated and more progress being made against the COVID-19 pandemic, that should once again become reality in 2022.
“We hope to return to in-person events next year,” Barnett said. “The 49th annual Symposium on the American Indian will be focused on the theme, ‘Fulfilling Our Ancestors’ Dreams.”
It is scheduled for April 4-9, 2022, on the NSU Tahlequah campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.