COOKSON - Tidy Up Tenkiller is a community-generated effort to sustain Lake Tenkiller's natural beauty, and it's still slated to occur.
Due to flooding over the last several years and tornado damage in the Lake Tenkiller area, there are issues of trash and debris along the shorelines, as well as in the water. Tidy Up Tenkiller is a joint initiative among the Greater Tenkiller Area Association, Lake Tenkiller Clean up Committee and area community organizations and residents.
Tidy Up Tenkiller was organized to address the issue of unsightly trash, Styrofoam, and the danger of debris on the lake and along the shorelines. The Spring Cleaning is a two-day event scheduled for March 27-28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The check-in area is at Chicken Creek South Boat Ramp/Pavilion. Supplies such as gloves, trash bags and safety gear will be available. Lunch - grilled hot dogs, chips and bottled water - will also be provided from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. both days.
The targeted areas of "Tidying Up" are the shorelines surrounding the Chicken Creek area. Burnt Cabin Ridge and Snake Creek Island will also be included as target areas. A boat taxi will be available to take volunteers from the Chicken Creek South area to Snake Creek and Burnt Cabin Ridge areas.
"We are in need of volunteers to be on Snake Creek Island and Burnt Cabin Ridge to pull debris down to the shoreline, for boats to pick up to take to dumpster locations as well as volunteers with boats to drive along the shorelines to collect trash/debris," said Don Nowlin, organizer.
Volunteers may register for this event at www.laketenkiller.com For information, visit the GTAA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GreaterTenkillerAreaAssociation, or call Nowlin at 918-457-4403 or email nowlindonald@msn.com.
All donations, and sponsorships supporting the lake clean-up are accepted through the GTAA Lake Tenkiller Clean Up Committee.
Editor's note: Coronavirus protocols may affect the timing or occurrence of this event. We trust organizers will let us know of changes.
