OKLAHOMA CITY—An OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center urologic oncologist will discuss advanced screening, detection and treatment options available for prostate cancer at a virtual event on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 12:30 p.m.
Kelly Stratton, M.D., will lead the discussion, which will include information on the 3T MRI-guided fusion biopsy that uses stored and real-time data for enhanced prostate cancer detection. This technology provides doctors at Stephenson Cancer Center better information with less need for repeat biopsies.
After a brief presentation, attendees will be able to engage in a Q&A with the doctor.
The presentation is offered at no cost to participants. Advance registration is required at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ucu6hqjIuE9ek6J0_M-NKoMvoayWb3kWS
Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.