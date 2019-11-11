OROS names Pemberton Rural Legislator of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each year at the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools’ Fall Conference, the board of directors recognizes a legislator who has gone above and beyond in support of Oklahoma’s rural schools. This year, Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, received the award for his dedication to the preservation of rural schools.
Pemberton also serves parts of Cherokee County.
“I am honored to have been selected as Rural Legislator of the Year by the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools,” Pemberton said. “It is my pleasure to represent rural schools and advocate on behalf of their specific needs, not only in my district, but across the State of Oklahoma. In rural Oklahoma, the local schools are the life blood of the communities so it’s important that we do all we can to protect them.”
As a former teacher and administrator, Pemberton has 36 years of experience in education, which has enabled him to have firsthand knowledge of the challenges rural schools face regarding funding, recruitment of quality teachers, and the threat of forced consolidation. He also understands that rural schools are an integral part of their communities.
“As an organization, OROS appreciates Senator Pemberton’s sincere interest in our public schools and his willingness to fight for their continued funding and conservation,” said Don Ford, OROS executive director.
