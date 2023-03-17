Orr to retire after 62 years in banking

Phyllis Orr, vice president of First State Bank, is retiring after 62 years in banking, with 61 of those years in Tahlequah and with the Squyres-Wells family.
“We are sure going to miss Phyllis. I have known her my entire life," said Andrew Wells, president of First State Bank. "She has always been here and was with the bank and the family long before I was born. Dependability, loyalty, punctuality, and accountability are the traits I think best describe Phyllis. She has always been serious-minded with her career and always wanted the best for her customers and co-workers.”
Orr said she can't remember a time when she didn't get up and go to work, but she is ready to begn her new journey.
She was born in Girard, Kansas, a town 14 miles northwest of Pittsburg, Kansas.
“I graduated from high school in 1960, and went to work for the county attorney, and then went to the school superintendent’s office," said Orr. "My dad was making a deposit at the First National Bank, and the president there said they had an opening and to tell me to apply and I went to work there in 1961. It was a small bank and it only had four people, including me. I was a teller and bookkeeper and performed duties, such as posting checks and deposits to ledger sheets, checking every check for endorsement, and filing checks. Back then, we had to figure everything by hand.”
Orr moved to Tahlequah after getting married in 1962. A few days later, she was told by a relative to talk to Earl Squyres at Liberty State Bank about a job.
“I went to the bank that day and talked to Mr. Squyres, and he said to come to work on April 21 – and that is when my banking career started in Oklahoma,” said Orr.
While at Liberty State Bank, Orr held positions as a bookkeeper, phone operator, teller, new accounts rep, as loan secretary, and as administrative assistant to Earl Squyres and to Max Squyres.
Orr worked at Liberty State Bank for 27 years before it was sold to BancFirst. When First State Bank was purchased in 1989 by Max Squyers, he hired Orr.
“At First State Bank, I started out in new accounts for a while, then went on to processing loans, payroll, board reports, and investments," said Orr. "I was administrative assistant to President Max Squyres for many years and was then promoted to assistant vice president in 1991 and later to vice president in 1993, consumer loan officer in 2004, and as consumer real estate loan officer in 2006. I have been secretary to the Board of Directors throughout that time.”
Orr was invited to join the Oklahoma Bankers Association's 50-year Club in Tulsa 11 years ago. She said she attributes her longevity in the industry to the challenges she has had to meet, with her favorite part of the job being to accomplish her goals with only 12 years of education and job training to fill in the rest.
"I like performing in all the different positions I have had. I enjoy meeting and helping people," said Orr. "I have had some excellent leaders and co-workers that helped me get to where I am today.”
Her advice to young professionals is for them to aquire all of the education they can, listen to their leaders, and do the best that they possibly can.
“College wasn’t a must when I started out in banking, but it is in today’s world," said Orr. "I am just lucky to be where I am today; I just stayed with it. There will be tasks that you don’t like – that is with any job – so do the best you know how and you will be rewarded. Remember you don’t start out at the top, but with hard work and determination, success will come.”
