The Oklahoma Rural Water Association will meet at the Sequoyah State Lodge in Hulbert from Aug. 18-20 for their 2021 Fall Conference and Expostition.
Members said they are excited to learn and reunite. There will be networking opportunities and sessions where individuals can learn about water and wastewater systems. The ORWA will practice social distancing. Attendees will have a chance to win a commemorative Henry rifle.
Visit the schedule at https://orwa.org/wp-content/uploads/ORWA_FallConference_r9v1_NPM.pdf.
