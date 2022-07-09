PAWHUSKA - The Osage Nation American Rescue Plan Cash Assistance Program application portal will close on Sept. 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
Over 15,500 Osages have received support since the application portal opened on Aug. 4, 2021. All remaining funds available after the program closes will go toward projects deemed eligible within the ARP expenditure rules and regulations.
Osages who have not already received cash from the program and have experienced a negative economic impact due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency are eligible for up to $2,000. Osage Nation has opened temporary membership for infants, allowing Osage families with newborns to apply.
This is not an additional payment, Osage officials stressed. Those who have already received Osage ARP cash assistance are not eligible.
Osage ARP Cash Assistance submission procedures include:
• Members can complete and submit an electronic application at: www.osagenation-nsn.gov/cash-assistance.
• Members can download and print an application at: www.osagenation-nsn.gov/cash-assistance-information.
• Members may call 918-287-5555 to request applications be mailed to them.
• Members may come into the Welcome Center at 239 W. 12th Pawhuska, Oklahoma, 74056, for help to apply online.
Step-by-step application information and a Frequently Asked Questions sheet are available at www.osagenation-nsn.gov/cash-assistance.
