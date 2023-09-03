OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Conservation Commission and the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts, organizers of the upcoming screening of “To Which We Belong” at Rodeo Cinema on Sept. 7, are honored to announce a significant addition to the post-screening panel discussion.
The event will take place at Rodeo Cinema, 2221 Exchange Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73018. The event timetable will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from 5:15-6 p.m.; film screening from 6-7 p.m.; and a panel discussion from 7:30-8:15 p.m.
Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear will be joining the esteemed panel of experts, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience.
Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, now in his second term as Osage Nation principal chief, has dedicated his leadership to the protection and enhancement of the Osage culture, language, and lands. With a rich history rooted in the Osage Nation, being the great-grandson of Osage Principal Chief Fred Lookout, and a distinguished career in federal Indian law, Standing Bear’s insights will undoubtedly enrich the panel discussion.
“To Which We Belong” is a documentary that highlights farmers and ranchers leaving behind conventional practices that are no longer profitable or sustainable. These unsung heroes are improving the health of our soil and sea to save their livelihoods — and our planet. The intent is to build bridges among consumers and farmers in an effort to cultivate both education in soil health as well as the building of businesses by embracing the interconnectedness of living things.
Despite differences in culture and location, farmers and consumers can be rooted in the same belief – that to work with nature, not against it, is the answer.
The screening is complimentary, but due to the significance of the documentary and the post-screening panel featuring insights from Geoffrey Standing Bear, it is anticipated seats will fill up quickly. To attend, RSVP by emailing Nicol Ragland at nicolragland@okconservation.org.
