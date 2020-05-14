Osage, other casinos opening; Cherokee, Creek delayed

After gaming in Oklahoma took a backseat to the COVID-19 outbreak, tribal casinos are beginning to reopen to the public.
As of Wednesday, at least five casinos were open in the state. Hundreds of people were reportedly lining up outside the Thunderbird Casino in Norman, where the Absentee Shawnee Tribe reopened its facility to a limited number of guests. The Thunderbird in Shawnee has also reopened.
The first to open was likely the Osage Casino Hotel in Ponca City, which welcomed guests on a limited basis Friday, May 8. The Tonkawa Hotel and Casino, the 7 Clans First Council Casino, and the 7 Clans Red Rock Gasino and Perry Casino were expected to open Thursday, May 14.
"Friday, you'll see probably another eight open," said Sheila Morago, of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association.
Morago said the OIGA is sharing any announcements on casino openings on its website, oiga.org.
The remaining Osage Casinos, including the flagship location in north Tulsa, are expected to open Friday, May 15, with limited capacity and truncated hours of operation. Food services openings will likely be delayed.
Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma Chief Craig Harper recently announced the Buffalo Run Casino and Resort would also reopen Friday, with hours of 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. through June 5.
"Following the reopening plan associated with our area, we are excited to open the Buffalo Run Casino & Resort doors to our guests and team members once again," said Harper in a statement. "I am proud of the new strict cleaning and disinfection protocols and clear safety measures put in place by our gaming leadership and staff. The Peoria Business Committee made the decision to support our exceptional team and pay our staff full wages and benefits while being closed for roughly 8 weeks. That approach has helped us be ready to reopen and provide a fun, safe and professional gaming experience."
The StoneWolf Casino in Pawnee will also reopen Friday, May 15, with hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; and 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday.
Many tribal casinos remain closed, without definitive dates on when operations will resume. For Chickasaw Nation Businesses, Gov. Bill Anoatubby announced Tuesday, May 12 that casinos - along with the tribe's administrative offices, museums, and historic sites - will remain closed through at least May 29.
"As we develop plans for a phased reopening of our operations, the health and safety of our employees and patrons remain our highest priorities," he said in a release. "With that in mind, we are evaluating and enhancing our operational policies and protocols to enable us to reopen our operations as safely as possible. While we are contemplating a reopening date, no decision has yet been made. When we begin reopening, we plan to implement extensive employee testing and contact tracing to help contain any resurgence of the virus."
The Muscogee (Creek) Nation has made no announcement as to when the River Spirit Casino Resort or its other casinos will reopen, but it will not be before June 1.
Brandon Scott, Cherokee Nation Businesses spokesperson, said there's much more to take into account when reopening a casino, as opposed to closing one down, since many also have restaurants, spas, pools and other features. He said he does not anticipate any of the properties opening before June 1, including the Hard Rock in Catoosa. But a more detailed plan will likely be announced within the next week or so.
"I would say probably one or two of our smaller properties will open up first, and then probably staggered from there," he said. "We'll kind of look at it and see how it goes. We don't know which properties it will be - most likely some with a lower incident count in that area of COVID-19 cases."
