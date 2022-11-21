LACEY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a quadruple homicide that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 20, 2022, at a marijuana grow farm in Kingfisher County, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a possible hostage situation at a location on North 2760 Road, just north of Lacey, according to OSBI Capt. Stan Florence.
Upon arrival at the 10-acre marijuana grow farm, which Florence said appears to be an international grow operation, deputies found the situation had turned deadly and requested assistance from OSBI.
Four people — men and women — were found dead on the premises, Florence said, and one person who had been injured was flown via helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment. He said he did not know the injured person's condition, nor what kind of injuries they sustained.
Florence said, at 12:24 p.m. Monday, that authorities have a suspect in mind but did not release further information. The suspect still was on the loose at that time and not believed to be in the area.
"We've done a thorough search with drones, helicopters and manpower throughout the night," Florence said. "Right now, it doesn't appear that there's anybody else here."
Authorities encountered one person at the scene, Florence said, but they don't believe that person is the suspect.
Regarding the relationship between the suspect and victims, Florence said authorities believe they were familiar with each other. Victims' ages and how they died have not been released.
"(The investigation) is still in the early stages," Florence said. "There's a lot to unravel with this case. It'll take a little time for us to process it, but in due time, I think we'll have more information to release."
Agents from Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics also were on scene Monday.
McKendrick writes for the Enid News & Eagle.
