STILWELL – A homicide that occurred in Stilwell on Sunday, Sept. 27, is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance after 27-year-old Joshua Teehee was shot at a residence off of South 4663 Road.
A 911 call was received by dispatch just after 6 p.m., reporting there had been a shooting. Teehee and his long-time girlfriend were returning to the home they shared when an argument between the two started. As the argument ensued, 29-year-old Brandon White retrieved a gun and shot Teehee once before fleeing to the woods.
On Monday, Sept. 28, Sheriff Jason Ritchie, assisted by OSBI agents, saw White coming out of the woods and arrested him at 12:20 a.m.
White is facing a charge of murder in the second degree and is currently in the Adair County Jail.
