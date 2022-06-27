The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working the case of the suspected murder of a Stilwell man.
According to reports, a man was shot and killed near Third Street and Walnut Street Friday evening. A potential witness contacted the Tahlequah Daily Press and said the victim was in his 40s.
The Daily Press reached out to Adair County Sheriff Jason Richie, but got no response as of press time. The OSBJ advised that the FBI was the leading agency on the case, suggesting the victim or perpetrator is likely a Native American. The FBI hasn’t returned comment by press time.
