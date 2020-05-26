The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is partnering with federal agencies to work the Unemployment Fraud Task Force.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Secret Service are using national and global resources to determine if the investigation needs to expand outside of not only Oklahoma, but also outside the U.S.
“These criminals might be outside of our reach, but they are not outside the reach of the U.S. federal government,” said OSBI Director Ricky Adams. “Our agents and intelligence analysts will be here to assist our federal partners as necessary, especially if this criminal activity leads to an Oklahoma connection.”
Participants of the UFTF include the OSBI, Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, Oklahoma Information Fusion Center, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services, Secretary of Oklahoma’s Digital Transformation and Administration, U.S. Department of Labor, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The OSBI advises that if someone received any correspondence regarding an unemployment claim he or she did not file, email the OESC at fraud@oesc.state.ok.us.
To have a case included in the investigation, victims need to complete the form on the Attorney General’s website at www.oag.ok.gov/coronavirus-fraud -resources.
