OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Northeastern State University are partnering to host a week-long Child Abuse Response Team Training for law enforcement officers from Feb. 13-17.
"This Child Abuse Response Training program will help the law enforcement professionals in attendance gain the specialized expertise needed to respond and assess the needs of children suffering abuse," said Aungela Spurlock, OSBI director. "Cases of sextortion and other sexual and physical abuses of children continue to rise making this training critical. We value our ongoing relationship with the faculty and staff at Northeastern State University and are thankful they remain our partners in providing excellence in training and opportunities for Oklahoma law enforcement to set the standards."
The goal of the course is to provide comprehensive training for law enforcement on how to respond to child sexual and physical abuse, neglect, and exploitation. The training will provide an overview of how to effectively approach cases where abuse has occurred and will emphasize the benefits of a multidisciplinary team approach. Participants in the training will receive 40 hours of CLEET credit applied to their annual continuing education requirements.
"NSU continues to provide the environment for quality education and training of our law enforcement officers so they can assist our citizens in Oklahoma," said Dr. Eloy Chavez, dean of NSU's College of Extended Learning.
Participants in the first CART Training at NSU are from the OSBI, Miami Police Department, Bristow Police Department, Claremore Police Department, Craig County Sheriff's Office, Broken Arrow Police Department, Bixby Police Department, Owasso Police Department, Catoosa Police Department, Tulsa Police Department, Mayes County Sheriff's Office, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
OSBI and NSU also partner to offer law enforcement officers Crime Scene Investigator I, II, III, and IV training through the Continuing Education Department on the university's Broken Arrow campus.
