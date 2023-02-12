The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Northeastern State University are partnering to host a Child Abuse Response Team Training for law enforcement officers.
According to the OSBI, the goal of the training is to teach law enforcement on how to responded to child sexual and physical abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
“The training will provide an overview of how to effectively approach cases where abuse has occurred and will emphasize the benefits of a multidisciplinary team approach. Participants in the training will receive 40 hours of C.L.E.E.T. credit applied to their annual continuing education requirements,” the OSBI stated.
OSBI Director Aungela Spurlock said the program will help law enforcement officials gain specialized expertise that’s needed to respond and assess the needs of children who are suffering from abuse.
“Cases of sextortion and other sexual and physical abuses of children continue to rise making this training critical. We value our ongoing relationship with the faculty and staff at Northeastern State University and are thankful they remain our partners in providing excellence in training and opportunities for Oklahoma law enforcement to set the standards.” she said.
OSBI and NSU also partner to offer law enforcement officers Crime Scene Investigator (CSI) I, II, III and IV training through the Continuing Education Department on the university’s Broken Arrow campus.
