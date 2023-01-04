Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have confirmed the city of Tahlequah is under investigation, but they declined to give any details.
An official with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office did tell the Daily Press that he had opened a case, and has since passed it to the OSBI.
Brook Arbeitman, OSBI public information officer, said the agency received a request from CCSO to investigate “potential official misconduct” within the city of Tahlequah. The target and reasons for the probe into alleged misconduct have not been disclosed.
“It is very early in the investigation,” Arbeitman said.
Mayor Sue Catron was asked about the investigation, and responded that she didn’t know "anything at all” about it. City Attorney John Tyler Hammons was asked the same question, and he said an individual in his position doesn’t comment on ongoing investigations.
“Should any city official be charged with misconduct, the city attorney will not represent them nor will city tax dollars be used to pay for their legal defense,” Hammons said.
