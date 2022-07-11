The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is warning area residents of potential scammers who are posing as agents.
The OSBI said it was informed the con artists are calling individuals and advising they are agents with the OSBI. They said the scammers are calling about suspicious activity on their phones, and threaten to open investigations.
“We have also received information about callers identifying themselves as agents threatening arrests unless money or other things of value are provided,” the OSBI stated.
The OSBI will not contact anyone and threaten to open a case wherein money is used to make an investigation go away.
“If you are ever in doubt about who is contacting you, please hang up, look up the main number of the OSBI – or other agency – and ask for verification of that agent’s identity,” the OSBI stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.