OKLAHOMA CITY – Sponsoring organizations for the 2021 Summer Food Service Program are now being sought by the Oklahoma State Department of Education Child Nutrition programs.
Eligible sponsors include public or governmental agencies, private, nonprofit residential summer camps, and private nonprofit organizations.
The program provides nutritious meals at no charge to children during the summer, when school is not in session. The focus is on children from needy areas who participate in summer educational or recreational programs and for eligible children enrolled in summer camps.
Children age 18 and under may receive meals through SFSP. A person 19 years of age and over who has a mental or physical disability (as determined by a state or local educational agency) and who participates during the school year in a public or private nonprofit school program (established for the mentally or physically disabled) is also eligible to receive meals.
Needy areas are defined as those in which half of the children are eligible for free- and reduced-price meals in school. Eligibility may also be determined by census information or individual eligibility of children. Financial assistance is given to approved sponsors to assist with the cost of obtaining, preparing and serving food under the program, including administrative costs.
To become a SFSP sponsor and to learn more about the required upcoming trainings, contact Dee Houston at 405-522-4943, 405-420-9367, or dee.houston@sde.ok.gov.
