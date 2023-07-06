According to a recent report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, overall COVID-19 activity has plateaued in this region of the state.
As of May 11, 2023, the OSDH has labelled COVID-19 to be in an endemic state. In terms of reporting, OSDH now releases weekly and monthly respiratory surveillance at the community level, rather than weekly reporting at the individual case level.
According to OSDH data from June 4 to July 1, all regions in Oklahoma are below the baseline for COVID-19 activity, with the monthly average of 4.9% positivity below the baseline.
In region 4, which includes Cherokee County, percent positivity, hospitalizations, and overall activity have plateaued. Region 4 has a cumulative COVID-19 hospitalization rate 100 per 100,000.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released data through June 24, and in Cherokee County, there have been four new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 in the week prior, a 33.3% change.
Per 100,000, there have been a total of 1.7 new COVID-19 hospital admissions in the past week. The CDC labelled this level as “low.”
In the United States as a whole, the CDC states that total hospitalizations are down by 5.9% in the past week, and there has been no change in deaths.
