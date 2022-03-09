The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced it will be moving toward the endemic phase of the pandemic.
On March 7, OSDH stated in a press release that it has discontinued the daily situation updates and release data on Thursdays.
"During the omicron surge, it became increasingly evident that the daily case count number was many days delayed and at best only represented a portion of what we knew must be the true current case count numbers," the release said.
Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said the change in reporting ensures OSDH is monitoring data to prepare for possible surges of variants.
Several reports indicate COVID-19 is shifting from a pandemic to an endemic phase in some parts of the world, but the virus will continue to circulate at a more predictable rate.
Influenza is an example of an endemic virus, wherein the health care system can manage it.
"As we begin moving toward the endemic phase of the pandemic, the OSDH stands well-equipped to battle future possible surges and if seen fit can bring back daily data reports," the release said.
