In the early stages of COVID-19, the state of Oklahoma worked to flatten the curve and, in partnership with county departments and the medical community, bolstered the infrastructure and prepared the health care system for predicted surges in positive cases. As expected, the state has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases caused by ongoing community transmission and increased social activity.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health encourages Oklahomans to be as informed as possible of community-level data and reported increases to make the best decisions for themselves and their families regarding social interaction. Continued practice of infection control practices will help prevent outbreaks from occurring as everyone navigates a new normalcy with the presence of COVID-19 in our lives.
As outlined by the CDC’s guidelines found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/considerations-for-events-gatherings.html, individuals planning to attend any large-scale gathering will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter of this novel coronavirus.
In preparation for participating in large-scale events, the OSDH recommends the following public health measures to be taken to minimize risks:
• Plan in advance and seek out testing at one of the State’s 80 free testing centers found at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites, or with a health care provider, and limit interactions with others prior to attending. Once the event has concluded, minimize social interactions and consider being tested again in the days following.
• While attending an event, wear a cloth face covering, frequently use hand sanitizer with 60-percent rubbing alcohol, do not touch the face, and try to keep six feet of physical distance from others.
• Those experiencing fever or other COVID-19 symptoms should seek out options to participate through a live stream or a recording.
• Those who are a part of a vulnerable population group, to include being of the age 65 and older, or are immunocompromised, should stay home and seek out alternative options to enjoy an event through live streaming or a recording.
"Oklahoma is in a strong position to address this virus until there is a vaccine or cure. We have the reporting tools in place to help guide our leadership and the public in decisions on how best to navigate social activities with the presence of COVID-19," said Mandi M. Collins with Sequoyah County Health Department.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok or call 211.
