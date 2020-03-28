To protect the health of the public and reduce the number of staff in the office, the Oklahoma State Department of Health will temporarily suspend lobby and mail application services for vital records until further notice. This includes the offices in Oklahoma City, McAlester and Tulsa.
During this time, a limited number of vital records staff will remain on site to fill online and phone requests.
Additionally, staff will be working remotely with hospitals, physicians and funeral directors to assure birth and death records continue to be filed in a timely manner.
Birth and death records are of the utmost importance during a health crisis as the collective health information acquired from these records informs leadership and guides best practice recommendations to promote positive outcomes.
Oklahoma funeral homes can order death certificates through a dedicated portal. In 2019, more than 8,000 orders were placed by funeral services for over 35,000 records using the portal. While the OSDH does not accept online orders directly, the Office of Vital Records has partnered with VitalChek to make this service available. VitalChek has waived the $6 portal fee for the next 30 days for any funeral director who has not previously accessed the portal.
For more information on submitting online and phone orders, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/oklahoma-coronavirus-information. One may also email the Vital Records Service at AskVR@health.ok.gov with any additional questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.