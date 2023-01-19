The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an increase of 69 COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County since last week, adding no new deaths to the toll.
OSDH reported on Jan. 19 that 7,977 cases were active. The Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 17,581. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 525. Oklahoma has now listed 1,265,785 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
On Jan. 19, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having logged 17,278 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths for the county still stands at 165.
The CDC reported Thursday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the medium level, or the "yellow zone.”
As of Jan. 19, the OSDH reported 6,693,303 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,387,086 series completed.
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
