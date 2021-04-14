As of the Wednesday, April 14, OSDH advisory, there are 444,288 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. That is an increase of 406 cases from the previous report.
The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 340.
The Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,093.
In the state, 2,347,654 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 820,514 series completed.
Cherokee County was listed Wednesday as having a total of 5,580 positive cases. Of these, 74 residents have died; 205 cases are active; and 5,301 have recovered.
For the week of April 14, 16 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange" risk level, 54 are in the "yellow" risk level, and seven are in the "green" risk level for the COVID-19 Risk Level System. The Oklahoma COVID-19 Risk Level System is a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. Moving forward, the COVID-19 Risk Level System will be updated every Wednesday in the Situation Update at 11 a.m., and information can be found on https://oklahoma.gov/covid19/covid-19-alert-system.html.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
