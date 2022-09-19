OSDH reports infant mortality rate drops almost 20% since 2007

Helping babies reach their first birthday is the goal of Infant Mortality Awareness Month, which is observed in September.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma’s infant mortality rate has decreased almost 20 percent since 2007 and the implementation of a statewide infant mortality reduction programs.
An infant death is defined as a baby from a live birth dying before completing one year of life.
For the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states the infant mortality rate was 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020. The CDC said the five leading causes of infant death that year were birth defects; preterm birth and low birth weight; Sudden Infant Death Syndrome; injuries, like suffocation; and maternal pregnancy complications.
OSDH reported the Oklahoma IMR was 8.2 per 1,000 live births in 2005-2007, but dropped to 6.6 in 2019-2021. Director of Maternal and Child Health Service Joyce Marshall talked about this statistic in a recent OSDH press release.
“This means over 75 more babies a year in Oklahoma get to spend their first birthday with their families,” said Marshall. “Oklahoma continues to take positive steps to decrease infant deaths through the work of many dedicated partners, individuals and families.”
NEOHealth OB/GYN provider Dr. Calvin Monroe explained how soon-to-be mothers can increase the chances of a good birth outcome while pregnant.
“She should stay well-hydrated, take her prenatal vitamins daily, keep her scheduled appointments and never hesitate to ask questions if she is concerned or having problems,” said Monroe.
Monroe said dehydration from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and insensible loss or reduced fluid intake are typical dangers for during birth.
“Also, there are dangers from taking advise from the internet, television or acquaintances with only anecdotal experiences,” said Monroe. “They can avoid or mitigate the risks associated with these events by, once again, staying hydrated and asking questions during her prenatal visits.”
During the postpartum period, there are a couple things new parents can look out for to keep their babies safe.
“Changes in skin color, diet, bowel movements or anything that greatly deviates from the baby’s usual disposition,” he said. “Always place infant on their back without blankets, pillows, or other items.”
For infant deaths, Monroe said the most common cause comes from allowing babies to sleep on their stomach in mom’s bed or in a crib that has excessive covers or other items used for baby’s comfort.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.