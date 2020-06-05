As of Friday, Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard is publishing city and zip-code level data on active and recovered COVID-19 cases. OSDH will also return to the reporting of nursing home and long-term care facility data in the daily Governor’s executive order report. Moving forward, the agency will report by facility, providing an aggregated number of staff and residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We appreciate the efforts and counsel of Attorney General Hunter to enable OSDH to continue reporting the most comprehensive and transparent COVID-19 data that our agency is dedicated to providing Oklahomans,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Lance Frye.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said he applauds and welcomes the return of the data.
“The State has been committed to making data-driven decisions to address the presence of COVID-19,” said Stitt. “I appreciate the collaboration of Commissioner Frye and Attorney General Hunter to interpret recent changes in law and to deliver a quick resolution in the best interest of public health and Oklahoma’s economy.”
COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov/testing-sites for updated dates and locations.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
