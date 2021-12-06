OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma State Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed has issued a statement regarding the identification of the Omicron variant in additional states across the country over the weekend.
"The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has now been identified in at least 17 states. At this time, there has not yet been a reported case in Oklahoma, but we continue to monitor closely for its presence through our state's sequencing efforts," Reed said. "We urge Oklahomans to get vaccinated, and for those who are fully vaccinated and eligible, get a booster dose for additional protection as we continue to learn more about the transmissibility of this new variant. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19."
The OSDH Public Health Lab is currently sequencing all positive COVID-19 test samples received at the lab, Reed said.
"We will promptly inform Oklahomans if the variant is identified through these efforts," he said. "Meanwhile, if you are feeling sick with symptoms of COVID-19, we encourage you to get tested to not only help in slowing the spread of the virus, but also to aid in our efforts to detect variants early on."
As the winter holidays approach, the Oklahoma State Department of Health recommends Oklahomans follow the precautions that are known protect against severe illness, including the three W's and vaccination.
"Doing so is a good way to give yourself peace of mind that you can gather and celebrate with loved ones without the risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19," Reed said.
