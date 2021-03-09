OKLAHOMA CITY — Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed issued the following statement regarding the update to Oklahoma’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal.
“Starting today, March 9, the OSDH Vaccine Scheduler Portal is available in Spanish. We have been working with our partners at Microsoft to prioritize the implementation of this update, and we are excited to provide this critical function which will expand vaccine accessibility to more Oklahomans," said Reed.
Those who wish to use the portal in Spanish can access it at: https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/.
Once an individual navigates to the portal, there will be a prompt at the top of the page asking for preferred language. Using the dropdown menu below the prompt, individuals can switch the language into Spanish and the portal will update upon selecting that option.
For individuals who select Spanish as their preferred language through the portal, all subsequent email communications will be in Spanish.
En español:
“A partir de hoy, 9 de marzo, el portal del registro para la vacuna contra el COVID-19 está disponible en español. Hemos trabajado con nuestros socios de Microsoft para realizar esta actualización, y nos emociona ofrecer esta función crítica que hará que las vacunas contra el COVID-19 estén disponibles para más residentes de Oklahoma.
Se puede usar el portal en español en este sitio: https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov/. Cuando usted abre el portal, aparecerá un mensaje en la parte superior de la página preguntándose su idioma preferido. En el menú, usted puede escoger ‘español,’ y el portal se actualizará al seleccionar esta opción. Para las personas quienes seleccionan el español como su idioma preferido, todas las comunicaciones por correo electrónico sobre su vacuna y su cita también estarán escritas en español.”
