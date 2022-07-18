OsiyoTV earns three Heartland Regional Emmy Awards

The Heartland Regional Emmy Awards recognized Cherokee Nation’s “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” with three awards during the 2022 Emmys on Saturday, July 16.
The tribe’s cultural television series, and the short documentaries within it, continue to be honored with numerous regional, national, and international accolades for its innovative approach to sharing the real-life stories of the Cherokee people. The show, which is often referred to as OsiyoTV, ranks among the most awarded Indigenous-run series in the industry.
The 2022 Heartland Regional Emmy Awards bring the show’s total Emmy wins to 16.
“OsiyoTV is moving the needle on contemporary Native representation on television, and it only gets better every season. Our team has done an incredible job, and I could not be prouder of their work and what we’ve accomplished,” said Maggie Cunningham, senior manager of film and video production for Cherokee Nation Original Content.
Since premiering in 2015, “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” has featured hundreds of Cherokees from both past and present. The first-of-its-kind series, hosted and directed by Cherokee Nation citizen, filmmaker, and Emmy-winning journalist Jennifer Loren, is breaking barriers and helping change how Native Americans are represented by bringing the rich traditions and compelling modern advancements of the Cherokee people to viewers across the globe.
This year, OsiyoTV earned five Emmy nominations, including Historical/Cultural Program, Human Interest Program, Informational/Instructional Program, and Magazine Program, from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The groundbreaking docuseries received three Emmy statuettes for episodes aired during its sixth season.
Founded in 1947, the National Academy of Television Arts and Science and the Emmy Award recognize and celebrate the best in the television industry. The Heartland chapter was formed in 1986 after meeting the high eligibility standards of the Academy's national board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.