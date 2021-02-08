OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics announced Monday that it is accepting applications for the 2021-'22 academic year.
OSSM, which enrolls high school juniors and seniors from all 77 counties in Oklahoma, anticipates a class of about 85 students and expects to receive more than 130 applications. The Indian Capital Technology Center Tahlequah campus has a site.
Admission criteria for high school sophomores includes high school grades/transcripts and academic goals, teacher and counselor recommendations, and ACT scores.
Students also interview with faculty, staff and alumni. Typically, applicants are encouraged to visit campus; however, that part of the admission process was eliminated for the 2021-'22 year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For the 2020-'21 school year, OSSM enrolled 66 new juniors, 31 males and 35 females. The median grade point average was 3.951. Because OSSM is an Oklahoma state agency, tuition, room and board are free for state residents.
“For 30 years, the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics has been committed to providing the finest preparation to Oklahoma’s high-achieving high school juniors and seniors,” said Bill Kuehl, dean of admissions. “An OSSM education connects a rigorous science and math-based curriculum with personalized education, utilizing a small student to teacher ratio and small lab size to impact students. This experience successfully opens doors for college scholarships and college admissions, as it serves to prepare students for life-changing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”
Nationally ranked as a top public high school in the United States, OSSM provides a college-level, academically advanced curriculum in science and mathematics to juniors and seniors across the state. The school also hosts statewide math contests and day workshops for middle school students and residential summer academies and conducts teacher professional development and outreach activities for students of varying ages.
For more information, call 405-521-6436 or visit the website at www.ossm.edu.
